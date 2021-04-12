The Vigo County School Corp., working with local health officials, is investigating the possibility of offering vaccination clinics at the high schools for students age 16 and up.
Tom Balitewicz, VCSC director of student services, talked about the possibility during a school board public work session Monday night as he gave an update on COVID-19 and schools.
Superintendent Rob Haworth said health officials have given the approval to move forward with clinics. Now, the school district wants to review its policies and practices "to make sure there is nothing that would prohibit us from doing that."
The district also wants an opinion from its legal counsel, Haworth said during a break in the work session.
As of Monday afternoon, 10 VCSC students and four staff were positive for COVID, a number that includes both those who were — and weren't — on campus during their infectious period, officials say.
The district has a total of about 15,000 students and employees, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. "Our [COVID] numbers continue to be low. We have seen a small uptick this last week, but that's more a function of just how low our numbers were going into spring break."
So far this semester, "We have not seen anything like what we saw last fall," Riley said after the work session.
Health and district officials are still monitoring for any potential increase in cases due to spring break.
School board member Joni Wise, who is also Vigo County Health Department administrator, said, "We are closely watching to see if there is any residual effect from spring break ... We really think if we haven't see an uptick by next Friday, we should be out of the woods. And we're also keeping a close eye on what is happening in Michigan with different variants."
At this time, "It is looking good for our county, the way we are trending," Wise said.
Also, at the April 26 regular school board business meeting, school officials could revisit the possibility of secondary students attending in-person five days per week, Haworth said. "We want to wait until we get the most up-to-date data" right before the next meeting.
Currently, Mondays are remote learning days — used for contact tracing — and middle/high school students attend in-person the other four days.
The board had an extensive discussion at its March 22 regular board meeting about five days of in-person learning for middle and high school students; Haworth withdrew a recommendation that would have commenced such a schedule April 5.
Board members cited concerns about too many scheduling changes and a possible increase in COVID-19 cases after spring break, which was March 29 through April 2.
The last student day of school is May 27.
Also during the work session, Christi Fenton, executive director of elementary education, gave an update on school consolidation, with Deming and West Vigo Elementary schools slated to close at the end of the current school year.
Fenton noted that a school district consolidation advisory committee that met last year will start meeting again to make a recommendation related to a third elementary school closure, something called for in the school district's strategic plan. The advisory group will start meeting in May and is expected to present a recommendation next fall, Fenton said.
The VCSC strategic plan called for an elementary committee to make recommendations, with two closings to occur in 2021 and a third in 2022. The closings were part of a spending reduction plan in response to declining enrollment and financial challenges.
"I think we told taxpayers when we were looking at the [operational] referendum that it would be three [schools that would close], and we'll keep that commitment," Haworth said.
In December, there had been some discussion about possible closing of a fourth elementary, but Haworth believes the school board would first need to vote to change the strategic plan. He also believes that with all of the federal COVID relief funding coming to the district [one-time dollars], it gives the district another year to examine enrollment trends.
In considering a third elementary for closure, the committee will look at low enrollment schools, but another important consideration is what Haworth calls a "domino effect," if moving students from one school to another then causes other students to be moved from their current schools.
"We'll try to cut down on that," he said.
