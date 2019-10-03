Redistricting/consolidating schools, combining bus routes to maximize bus riders and retirement incentives for staff are among suggestions identified by Vigo County residents during recent community meetings that have included discussion of budget cuts.
Previously, the Vigo County School Corp. has announced that at least $4 million in cuts will be necessary to keep an appropriate cash balance.
The district has been leading community meetings to hear community feedback and ideas, and those meetings are now at the halfway point. Today, the district released and highlighted some of those suggestions, which include possible budget cuts as well as revenue enhancements.
The meetings are being conducted in each elementary school between Sept. 10 and Oct. 17. "They are designed to get community members thinking about the future of the school corporation and give citizens an opportunity to provide ideas for revenue enhancement and identify areas where the school corporation might reduce the budget," according to a news release.
The most commonly suggested areas for budget cuts are as follows:
•Redistricting/consolidating schools.
•Combine bus routes to maximize bus riders.
•Reduce paper costs/use technology.
•Stagger start times for secondary/elementary (transportation).
•Four day school week.
•Reevaluate administrative positions and combine responsibilities.
•Retirement incentives for staff.
•Virtual snow days/eLearning days.
•Alter bus replacement plan/maintain vehicles so they last longer.
•Hire fewer contractors and move mechanical work “in house.”
The most commonly suggested revenue enhancements are:
•Obtain business partners/sponsorships.
•Absorb Covered Bridge into Vigo County School Corp.
•For-profit preschool programming.
•Rent facilities to community organizations for one/two-day events.
•Lease empty space and equipment to community organizations.
•Convert unused space to residences for an international exchange program.
•Expand virtual school offerings beyond Vigo County and/or 9-12 grade
•Solar/geothermal heat in buildings.
The district has recorded each idea delivered by community members in these meetings.
A full list of suggestions provided by the community is available at vigoschools.org.
Superintendent Rob Haworth is meeting with reporters today to further talk about the feasibility of budget cuts and revenue enhancements suggested by the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.