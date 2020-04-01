The Vigo County School Corp. is expanding its response to COVID-19 in an effort to help county residents stay at home and comply with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s directive.
The enhancements include changes to food distribution, staffing, and building access.
To encourage everyone to stay at home, the district is no longer allowing access to school buildings.
Food Distribution:
Beginning Monday, April 6, food distribution for children at sites throughout the county will occur on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays only.
Children will receive two days’ worth of meals on Monday, two days’ worth of meals on Wednesday, and one day’s worth of meals on Friday. A day’s worth of meals include a breakfast, a lunch, and two milks. Moving to this format will limit the number of times that students and staff need to leave their homes.
The district will expand the number of distribution sites starting Monday, in order to reach as many children who need food as possible. The map at tinyurl.com/teamvigofood will be updated this weekend to reflect the changes. Details will be available this weekend, and the map will be maintained daily.
VCSC is updating procedures at these sites.
After people have entered the parking lot, but prior to pulling up to the meal distribution area, they need to open their trunk or rear lift gate so our employees can deliver the meals while maintaining a safe distance. As they arrive, they should indicate with their fingers the number of meals they are picking up.
"We believe both of these changes will increase the safety of everyone involved," said Bill Riley, director of communications.
Staffing:
The district originally announced it would operate with a limited number of on-site employees until April 6, and VCSC is now extending that policy until Monday, April 20.
Hourly employees working remotely will be engaged in professional development or will be assisting in remote learning efforts. If Gov. Holcomb extends a stay-at-home order past April 20, VCSC will likely extend this policy.
Building access:
To encourage everyone to stay at home, VCSC is no longer allowing access to its school buildings.
"We recognize that some schools have set up days for students to retrieve items, but those will now be cancelled. We apologize for any inconvenience, but the public health risk is now too great," Riley stated.
If students are missing a resource, they should let their teacher know on Monday, when teachers contact students to start remote learning. "Our teachers are creative, compassionate, and flexible: they will work with students," Riley said.
Backup packets are now available at vigoschools.org, for students in grades K-8 who have lost their packet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.