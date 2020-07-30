The Vigo County School Corporation is announcing that the first day of school will now be Aug. 18, one week later than the original start date of Aug. 11.
The delay is due to three factors:
Chromebook delay. Last week, the district received word that its shipment of Chromebooks for high schoolers and grades 3-7, ordered in May, has been delayed. "We want to give our teachers more time to react to this delay," said Bill Riley, director of communications, in a news release.
Response to alternative options. The district has several alternative options to the traditional school model and the additional time will be used to react to each family’s choice, adjusting staffing to make sure every child has a quality education this year.
Families who wanted an alternative selected their choice by Wednesday, and principals are contacting each child’s family to follow up. "We also continue to refine our secondary instructional model," Riley said.
Building-level planning. The district has the safest possible in-school plan, and an extra week will allow the 27 schools time to define how each building will handle important parts of the plan like meals, passing periods and recess, Riley said.
The delay is not related to the county COVID-19 positive rate, which, according to the Indiana State Department of Health dashboard on Thursday was 4.2 percent.
For reference, Avon Community Schools opened Wednesday with a county positive rate of 10.5 percent. "Like all corporations across the state of Indiana, we continue to monitor the positive rate and the rate continues to be a factor in our decision making," Riley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.