The Vigo County School Corp. will conduct an open house at 6 p.m. July 30 for Vigo Virtual Success Academy, the district's first virtual school to serve the needs of all Vigo County high school students.
Students and parents are encouraged to attend the open house, which will be at Booker T. Washington High School.
Robin Smith, the school's principal, will provide a brief overview of the school’s procedures and will have applications for students and parents to complete. A representative from EdOptions, the company partnering with Vigo Virtual Success Academy, will deliver a demonstration of the virtual platform. Vigo Virtual Success Academy is enrolling students in grades 9-12 for the upcoming 2019-20 school year.
“Vigo Virtual Success Academy is our latest effort to make sure every Vigo County student has the tools they need to complete their high school education,” Smith said.
Vigo Virtual Success Academy will offer more than 280 semesters of virtual courses available to all students in grades 9-12, supported by lab and testing space, as well as a principal, school counselor, and social services at Booker T. Washington High School.
Full-time eligibility for Vigo Virtual Success Academy is open for students who are:
•Currently homeschooled.
•Homebound.
•In need of credit recovery.
•In need of flexible scheduling due to a documented medical/emotional reason.
•In need of alternative education due to disciplinary hearings or other reasons.
Part-time eligibility for Vigo County School Corp. students is available, and students may earn up to eight credits during a trimester.
Vigo Virtual Success Academy offerings will include core courses, elective courses, AP courses, global language courses and career and technical education courses.
“Not all of our students are able to complete their education in our traditional schools, and many families choose non-traditional options for their students,” said Tom Balitewicz, director of student services. “Vigo Virtual Success Academy is designed to serve all Vigo County students and families.”
If students are unable to attend the July 30 open house, they may contact Principal Robin Smith at 812-462-4427 or robin.smith@vigoschools.org to set up an individual application meeting.
