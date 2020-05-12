The Vigo County School Corp. will have two opportunities for students in the class of 2020 and their families to celebrate graduation.

“Our goal has always been to give students and their loved ones a chance to enjoy a much-deserved in-person graduation,” said Rob Haworth, superintendent of schools. “These students have worked hard and their loved ones have given them so much support. The graduates deserve an opportunity to wear a cap and gown and experience this rite of passage.”

In-person, traditional ceremonies are planned for mid-July. Students will be seated on the football fields with space in between seats. Details about the number of permitted family members or friends per graduate will be released this summer, based on the best available COVID-19-related information at the time.

“The Vigo County School Corp. continues to work with the Vigo County Health Department to protect our community,” said Dr. Darren Brucken, commissioner, Vigo County Health Department. “Their commitment to providing Vigo County with a safer graduation ceremony is appreciated.”

Friday, July 17

(rain date: Monday, July 20, same times)

• Vigo Virtual Success Academy, 5 p.m. (at South Vigo football stadium)

•Booker T. Washington High School, 6 p.m. (at South Vigo football stadium)

• McLean High School, 7 p.m. (at South Vigo football stadium)

Saturday, July 18

(rain date: Sunday, July 19, same times)

• West Vigo High School, 1 p.m. (at West Vigo football stadium)

• North Vigo High School, 3 p.m. (at North Vigo football stadium)

• South Vigo High School, 6 p.m. (at South Vigo football stadium)

The in-person, traditional graduation ceremonies will be planned with input from senior class officers from each school and the Vigo County Health Department. Individual schools will release further details when they are available.

The school district will continue to work with the health department to assess the safety of the events, and plans may be amended.

Additionally, each graduate will have a special occasion on Saturday, June 6 to receive their diploma in an intimate, safe opportunity with parents/guardians present.

Wearing their cap and gown, they will walk individually into the auditorium at North and South/gymnasium at West, walk across the stage, and pick up their diploma from a table.

They will have an opportunity to pose for a photo, and the school corporation will record their video for later use in a school-specific graduation video.

Graduates will, before this opportunity, bring with them any textbooks, library books, instruments, or other items that need to be returned. They will, in an appropriately-distanced room, set these items down to return them.

Booker T. Washington and Vigo Virtual Success Academy students will report to South, and McLean students will report to North. Individual schools will communicate times to students.

The Vigo County School Corp. has also purchased three billboards per high school, to be installed in mid-May. The billboards have a full listing of each school’s graduates, and the placement of each billboard will be announced via the VCSC Facebook page when the information is available.