Congrats in order: Booker T. Washington School biology teacher Stephanie Laza congratulates graduates with a sign during an individualized diploma ceremony on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

 Tribune-Star file/Joseph C. Garza

The Vigo County School Corp. Class of 2021 will be the first graduating class to experience commencement at the newly-renovated Hulman Center on Sunday, May 30.

Times and dates are as follows:

Sunday, May 30

1 p.m.: West Vigo High School.

3 p.m.: Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

6 p.m.: Terre Haute North Vigo High School.

Ticket policies and capacity information will be released later this spring.

Booker T. Washington Alternative High School and Vigo Virtual Success Academy will hold a joint graduation ceremony on Friday, May 28 at 6 p.m. in the Terre Haute South Vigo High School auditorium.

