The Vigo County School Corp. Class of 2021 will be the first graduating class to experience commencement at the newly-renovated Hulman Center on Sunday, May 30.
Times and dates are as follows:
Sunday, May 30
1 p.m.: West Vigo High School.
3 p.m.: Terre Haute South Vigo High School.
6 p.m.: Terre Haute North Vigo High School.
Ticket policies and capacity information will be released later this spring.
Booker T. Washington Alternative High School and Vigo Virtual Success Academy will hold a joint graduation ceremony on Friday, May 28 at 6 p.m. in the Terre Haute South Vigo High School auditorium.
