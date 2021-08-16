The Vigo County School Corp. central administration building has moved to the former West Vigo Elementary School building at 501 W. Olive St. in West Terre Haute.
The public is welcome to visit the new office for all school corporation business. The phone number remains 812-462-4011.
Human resources continues to be located at the old downtown office at 686 Wabash Avenue for a few weeks as the move is completed. Staff should continue to visit the downtown office for all human resources business.
