Tonight, the Vigo County School Board will learn more about the district's plans in the event it must respond to a case of new coronavirus, or COVID-19.
"We'll have a plan, but we also have to be flexible," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. "Everything is changing so quickly."
If someone in school became infected with COVID-19, "We would work with the county health department" regarding whether a school would need to close and for how long," Riley said.
As to whether schools must make up missed days, "We're asking the state," he said. "I think a lot of schools are asking now."
This afternoon, Avon schools announced that all its schools will be closed through March 20 as one student has tested positive and a second student is showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus, according to the Indianapolis Star.
The district will use e-learning days as much as possible and will make learning packets available to families without internet access.
In Vigo County, school officials are making preparations to potentially do some "off site" learning, which would involve packets of work that students could complete at home, Riley said.
The district will post the plan to its website.
In other matters, the Educational Heritage Association of Vigo County and its museum will relocate to space in McLean School for 2020-21, pending board approval. The item is part of the consent agenda.
The Association learned at the start of the 2019-20 school year it would have to move from its current location at Sugar Creek Consolidated School by the end of the academic year. The school district anticipates adding classes and needed the space at the elementary school.
The EHA has been at Sugar Creek Consolidated for 15 years. If approved, "We should be moving in by the middle of June," said Sandy Billing, museum operations chairwoman. "We've been very spoiled at a new school and we're very grateful and appreciative" to be moving to the new location.
McLean, built in 1917, "is in very good shape," Billing said. "It's had wonderful maintenance through the years."
EHA is a non-profit that collects and maintains historical documents, materials, equipment and facilities to display the county's educational heritage from the past and to continue preserving that heritage into the future.
The school district stated: "We are fortunate to be able to continue our support of this fine organization by providing museum space starting next school year at McLean School."
In other matters, the board will be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding for emergency preparedness and mutual aid, initially with Clay Community Schools.
Eventually, "We hope to include all our neighboring schools," Riley said. "It releases us from liability or releases them from liability" in the event assistance is provided. Currently, liability issues prevent that kind of assistance, he said.
He gave the example of a tornado causing damage to another district's school. "We'd love to welcome them to one of our buildings to hold school, but we couldn't do that now. This allows for us to help serve those students with our facilities and resources, and vice versa."
This MOU is not legally binding on the parties, and it is a voluntary agreement. Participating districts agree that as a result of any school emergency or disaster that exceed the response capabilities of any individual district, "an affected school may request assistance from the other schools."
Each district, through the discretion of the superintendent, "shall have full and absolute discretion to determine the extent, if any, to which it wishes to provide resources to assist another school under this MOU."
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the administration building, 686 Wabash Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.