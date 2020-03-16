The Vigo County School Board meeting scheduled for next Monday has been canceled and rescheduled for this Thursday at 6 p.m.
Alice K. Gilbert, 85, of Clinton, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:02 pm at her residence. She was born in Vermillion County on March 31, 1934, to Ancil and Mary Ellen Firestone Doan. She previously worked at St. Mary's in purchasing and housekeeping. She attended St. Mary's Churc…
Lloyd Dale Sowards: Services for Dale have been postponed due to illness and will be scheduled at a later date. Please check DeBaun Funeral Home website for updated information. www.debaunfuneralhomes.com
William T. (Bill) Watson, 86, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Surprise, Arizona. He was born June 23, 1933 in Ziegler, Illinois to Christopher Watson Sr. and Georgia Marsh Watson. The family moved to Farmersburg, Indiana in 1933. Bill was always working and helping where he could especially…
Mary Lou Rector, 101, of Marshall, IL, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Visitation will be 12 noon to 1:00 PM Tuesday at Pearce Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park at Terre Haute, IN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.