The Vigo County School Board conducted a required public hearing Monday on its advertised $168 million 2023 budget.
No members of the public offered comment, but detailed information in the budget books will be uploaded to the VCSC website Tuesday.
Information provided includes the building by building three-year capital projects fund plan as well as the five-year bus replacement plan.
When complete, the information will be under the legal notices tab of the VCSC website. Paper copies also are available.
The bus replacement plan calls for the replacement of 17 buses at a cost not to exceed $2.4 million, said Cindy DeHart, VCSC deputy treasurer, who presented the budget during the hearing.
The school board will act on the budget Oct. 10, and it is then reviewed and finalized by the Department of Local Government Finance.
Officials expected to have a finalized budget in December.
The board developed the budget using a lower than anticipated assessed value, which inflates tax rates and levies.
When the DLGF finalizes the numbers, local property tax levies and rates will be reduced to reflect final assessed values, property tax caps and maximum levy allowances.
District officials emphasize that when the process is complete, they expect the final overall budget to be close to this year’s $159.8 million.
The overall advertised tax levy is $49.5 million, expected to decrease, and the advertised tax rate is $1.22 per $100 assessed value, which is expected to end up very close to this year’s 98.8 cents per $100 assessed value.
During the regular meeting, the board voted to change the district's health insurance carrier from Anthem to United Healthcare, which will mean a 2% increase in health care costs next year as opposed to about a 7% increase had the district continued with Anthem.
The board also moved to third reading policies involving staff-student relations; schools and governmental agencies; information security; and bus drivers and cellular telephone use.
The policy affecting bus drivers prohibits them from holding or using a telecommunications device while operating a moving motor vehicle.
While that is already the practice and the law, "It's not specifically written in (school board) policy," said Superintendent Rob Haworth said.
The policy on schools and government agencies relates to instances where law enforcement or the Department of Child Services wants to interview students in school. "It sets out what our employees would need to do in that situation," Haworth said.
The board's action on the policies Monday triggers discussion with staff and needed parties, Haworth said. The policies will later come back for third reading.
