The Vigo County School Board on Monday voted 6-0 to approve a new, two-year collective bargaining agreement with the Vigo County Teachers Association.
The agreement boosts beginning teacher pay to $39,000 for 2021-22 and $40,000 in 2022-23.
It also brings back a salary schedule, or steps, with each step carrying a $1,000 pay increase.
The agreement provides most returning teachers a $4,000 boost in pay over two years, most of it on the salary base, but some of it a stipend in 2021-22 as teachers are placed on the new salary schedule.
For most returning teachers, there is a guarantee of at least a $3,000 base salary increase over the two-year contract, Heidi McDonald, president of the Vigo County Teachers Association, said after the meeting.
McDonald summarized: Returning teachers get placed on the schedule with a $1,000 guarantee, a mix of base salary increase and stipend; in addition, they receive one step on the salary schedule, which is a $1,000 base increase. The second year, they receive two full steps, or $2,000.
Increases are based on evaluations and meeting the academic needs of students, McDonald said.
A salary schedule was a high priority, McDonald said. The district used to have one in the past based on years of experience, but the state "has changed how we can do that."
"Since we have not had a salary schedule, we really wanted to see something like that come back," she said. "So for me, it was really exciting to bring that back and get movement as well as to really reward our teachers who have worked so hard the past few years."
With a salary schedule, "You know where you are going to be" going forward, McDonald said. "You see that future."
Those at or above the top of the salary schedule — $80,000 or more — receive a $2,000 stipend for 2021-22 and a $500 stipend for 2022-23; their base salary does not increase.
VCTA members previously approved the contract by a vote of 528 in favor and 54 opposed, with 79.7% of membership voting.
The VCTA bargaining team "worked very hard and got the things that were kind of our top priorities accomplished this year," McDonald said.
In another provision, those obtaining an advanced degree during or after 2021-22 [master’s or doctorate] will receive an annual stipend: $2,000 for a masters and $4,000 for a doctorate.
The contract also includes:
• A proposed early retirement buyout stipend.
It would require 40 qualifying teachers to give notice by Dec. 10 of retirement at the end of this school year. A stipend of $25,500 will be paid in to the qualifying teachers 401(a) in two installments, December and June. If less than 40 teachers give notice, the buyout will be rescinded.
• A retroactive COVID leave bank through June 30, 2022; fully vaccinated teachers who develop breakthrough COVID could apply for up to five days reimbursement or payment. Those teachers would not have to use their sick days.
In other matters, the School Board:
• Approved the creation of the Circle of Honor, which would recognize a wide variety of accomplishments among people who have brought honor to the school district. It will include a diverse range of honorees in background, age, experience and historic significance of achievement.
Superintendent Rob Haworth convened a group of community members this year to create by-laws.
The initiative would not use district education or operational funds, Haworth said.
• The board also approved school calendars for 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25. For 2022-23, school would start Aug. 11, 2022, a Thursday, and the last day of school would be May 24, 2023, a Wednesday.
Tom Balitewicz, who chaired the calendar committee, said a primary objective was to start school later in August and end the school year before or as close to Memorial Day as possible.
In each of the calendars, school starts the second week of August and ends around Memorial Day.
Also, both teacher work days will occur at the start of the school year. In light of all the state mandated training, "It would be good to have that time for our staff to complete the training," Balitewicz said.
Also, high school graduations will not occur Memorial Day weekend. Graduation will now occur the Sunday after Memorial Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.