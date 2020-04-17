A fourth death due to COVID-19 has been reported in Vigo County.

The Vigo County Health Department announced the death on its website in an update today.

Currently, the county has had 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 46 active cases and four deaths, according to the website.

Public health educator Roni Elder said the public should continue to practice social distancing and wearing face masks when away from home as the state heads into a peak time for the virus.

"All models are saying we will hit peak in about 10 days, so we will probably continue to see an increase in cases diagnosed," Elder said.

In this morning's updated statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, 642 new confirmed cases were added in the state for a total of 10,154. Another 41 deaths were reported for a total of 519 deaths so far. Tests have been reported for 54,785 individuals.

At 2:30 p.m. today, Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host a virtual media briefing in the Governor’s Office to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.