Vigo County has experienced its first death attributable to COVID-19.
This afternoon, an update to the Vigo County Health Department's website showed a total of four cases, up one from the day before, as well as the first death.
The individual was in their mid-50s, said Joni Wise, of the Vigo County Health Department. She declined to say whether the person was a male or female.
The person, who had numerous underlying health conditions, was hospitalized on March 18 and died Thursday. Test results came back today, Wise said.
Officials are investigating how the person arrived at the hospital. They want to ensure if it was by ambulance, EMS workers were taking proper precautions.
Earlier in the day, the Vermillion County Department of Health announced that county's first confirmed case of COVID-19 infection. The Vermillion department said it is working on identifying and contacting that patient's contacts.
Friday morning the Indiana State Department of Health announced 338 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 981. The state health department on Friday morning also attributed 24 deaths to the virus, up from 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.