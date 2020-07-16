Vigo County is reporting another death attributed to COVID-19, according to data from the Vigo County Health Department.

The county now has had 10 deaths attributed to COVID; two deaths from other causes where the individuals tested positive for COVID; and one presumptive death due to COVID, according to the county health department website.

No details could be released about the latest fatality attributed to COVID, said Roni Elder, health department spokeswoman.

Both the local health department and State Department of Health show Vigo County as having had 273 total positive cases of coronavirus, representing an increase of eight from the day prior.

The number of confirmed positive cases was 247 as of Saturday; 258 as of Monday; 262 Wednesday and 273 Thursday.

"It's another big week" in terms of new, positive cases, Elder said.

Contact tracers with the department say many of the new cases are coming back to Vigo County after residents visited hotspots like Nashville and Florida, it was reported at Wednesday's Board of Health meeting.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Elder said those returning from hotspot areas should wear masks as a precaution to prevent COVID spread; they might have the virus but not yet show symptoms.

State data for other counties are as follows (and increases over the previous day):

Clay, 69 confirmed cases, up two; Sullivan, 62 cases, up four; Vermillion, 20 cases, no increase; Parke, 28 cases, no increase; Greene, 202 cases, up two.

Across Indiana, the state Department of Health announced that 735 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 54,080 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.

A total of 2,602 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 over the previous day.

Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 595,558 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 586,589 on Wednesday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.