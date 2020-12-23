Vigo County added 60 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 8,737 cases and 138 deaths in today's update from state health officials.
Parke County is at 1,101 cases with seven deaths.
Clay County has 1,767 cases with 30 deaths.
Vermillion County has 1,133 cases with 25 deaths.
Sullivan County has 1,542 cases with 22 deaths.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Penitentary in Terre Haute is reporting 281 inmate cases and four staff cases as of Tuesday. The Federal Correctional Institute is reporting 51 inmate cases and 22 staff cases.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 4,731 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 476,538 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 7,306 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 62 from the previous day. Another 339 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,556,493 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,545,018 on Tuesday. A total of 5,376,575 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
