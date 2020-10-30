Vigo County's 43rd COVID-19 death was reported today by state health officials, with 42 new cases added for a total of 2,968 cases.
Clay County's case count has climbed to 513 with 21 new cases today. Sullivan County added 10 cases for a total of 491. Parke County has 275 cases of COVID-19, and Vermillion County has 295 cases.
Vigo County's latest death occurred Wednesday ina woman in the 70-79 age range. Of Vigo County's 43 deaths, 24 have been women, while 12 have been in people age 80 and older, 15 in people age 70 to 79, and 10 in people age 60 to 69.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 3,205 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. Today’s results stem from a record 41,181 tests reported to the state in the last 24 hours.
A total of 175,893 Indiana residents are now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard, while 4,050 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 26 from the previous day. Another 236 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,684,783 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,671,093 on Thursday. A total of 2,863,919 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
