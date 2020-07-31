An updated total of 446 cases of COVID-19 is being reported this afternoon by the Vigo County Health Department as state officials report a tally of 424 total cases as of midnight.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported more than 30 new cases in west central Indiana in the daily update that announced 912 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.

That brings to 66,154 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 2,765 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 19 over the previous day. Another 200 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

As of today, more than 42 percent of ICU beds and more than 84 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

To date, 747,383 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 735,848 on Thursday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.