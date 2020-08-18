Vigo County Health Department is reporting 904 cases of COVID-19 today – an increase of 100 since Friday.
And, state health officials are reporting a 14th death in Vigo County due to the novel coronavirus.
Most of the new cases are coming from exposures at bars, restaurants and social gathers, health department spokesperson Roni Elder said.
An increase of about 30 cases in western Vigo County during the past week has been traced to older patrons of bars and social gatherings, she said.
Elder said spread is most likely to occur among family groups because people might be masking up when they are in public, but not masking around family members at home. One exposure from a person at work who hasn't been masking can be carried home to a family that isn't masking when together, she explained.
Meanwhile, Sullivan County saw an increase of 10 cases since Monday for a total of 203. Wabash Valley Correctional Facility at Carlisle is reporting six offenders have tested positive for COVID-19, but five have recovered. Also at the prison, 17 staff members have tested positive for the virus, and 11 have recovered
he Indiana Department of Health today announced that 850 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 81,847 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 2,954 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 28 from the previous day. Another 211 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today, nearly 39 percent of ICU beds and nearly 82 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 928,614 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 914,633 on Monday.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.