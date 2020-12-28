Vigo County surpassed 9,100 cases of COVID-19 during the holiday weekend, reaching 9,109 cases on Monday with 140 deaths in the daily update reported by state health officials.
Clay County is at 1,831 cases with 30 deaths.
Parke County has 1,143 cases with seven deaths.
Vermillion County has 1,187 cases with 26 deaths.
Sullivan County has 1,615 cases with 24 deaths.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 2,494 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 496,306 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 7,539 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 43 from the previous day. Another 347 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,605,669 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,600,211 on Sunday. A total of 5,553,545 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
