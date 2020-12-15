Three new COVID-19 deaths in Vigo County are among six reported in area counties in today's coronavirus update from state health officials.
Vigo County is at 8,002 cases and 129 deaths. Clay County added two deaths for a total of 29 deaths, with 1,622 cases.
Sullivan County added one death for a total of 22 deaths, with 1,573 cases. Parke County has 1,017 cases and seven deaths. Vermillion County has 964 caes and 21 deaths.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 4,347 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 434,642 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 6,657 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 129 from the previous day. Another 311 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,446,551 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,435,885 on Monday. A total of 5,000,278 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
