Vigo County has passed the 500 mark for positive COVID-19 cases.

The county health department has updated its website to show 516 cases identified, for an increase of 22 cases over yesterday's count of 494.

The Indiana State Department of Health map shows 35 new cases for Vigo County over the previous 24-hours for a total of 509.

For the eight-counties in District 7 of west central Indiana, 64 new cases were added as each county added positive test results.

ISDH today announced that 836 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 69,255 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 2,794 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 over the previous day. Another 202 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

As of today, more than 37 percent of ICU beds and nearly 83 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

To date, 785,018 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 775,482 on Monday.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.