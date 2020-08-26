The 48th annual in-person Pioneer Days at Fowler Park has officially been cancelled, according to the Vigo County Parks Department.
The decision was made at the parks department monthly board meeting Monday.
The decision was made "due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the region, the ability to effectively enforce social-distancing and sanitation efforts ... and the overall health risk to our volunteers," the parks department stated.
"This decision was not made lightly, however, the health and well-being of our community is of upmost importance," the parks department said. "Stay tuned as we currently work on a virtual Pioneer Days option for all to enjoy. We appreciate your patience, understanding and support during these challenging times."
