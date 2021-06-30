The legacy of two former Terre Haute residents will live on for generations to come thanks to an endowment fund established through a charitable bequest.
When June K. Swango passed away in April of 2019, she made provisions in her estate plans to create the J. Morton & June K. Swango Fund at the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
As she was an ardent supporter of natural history and a champion for the preservation of natural lands, the J. Morton & June K. Swango Fund will continue her charitable legacy and provide annual support to four specific organizations: Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department, TREES Inc., Vigo County Historical Society and Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department.
The Community Foundation recently awarded the first distributions from the fund – granting a total of $48,758 split evenly between Swango’s four chosen organizations.
Adam Grossman, Vigo County Parks & Recreation Department superintendent, said the first distribution could not have come at a better time. “Coming off the backside of the COVID-19 pandemic, with how many things we have had to scale back and couldn’t do, we are so appreciative," he said.
He is in the process of working with the Village Folk of Fowler Park to maximize the grant.
“We’ve already done a lot of work in the last few years in terms of roofing projects and repairs,” Grossman said. “Our first thought is that we really need to prioritize and plan by looking at the needs of the Pioneer Village. We are coming up with a maintenance plan to ensure sustainability of this gift and the Village."
Kimberly Kimbler, president of TREES Inc., said the grant will ensure the success of the TREES five-year Task Force plan to improve the tree canopies in the city parks in conjunction with the Terre Haute Parks & Recreation Department.
There are 37 city parks in Terre Haute, "and we have been losing so many trees [in our parks]," Kimbler said.
Eddie Bird, superintendent of the Terre Haute Parks & Recreation Department, said funds will be used for a series of updates to the Native American Museum in Dobbs Park.
“The funds [we received] were used to make some improvements to the overall outside of the building,” he said. “Painting, new front doors, storage building and trim work. We are looking forward to next year and will do some work to the inside of the building, along with, hopefully, some improvements to the display cabinets.
The distribution allowed the building to not only receive much needed repairs, but the potential for technological upgrades, "[This will allow us to bring] more high-tech classes and programs that will draw more citizens to Dobbs Park and the museum," Bird said.
Kerri Wilhelm, executive director of the Vigo County Historical Society, said the distribution is "a huge relief [especially during the months it is designated to come to us]. It is critical to our needs and a lifesaver [for our organization].”
June Swango and her late husband, J. Morton Swango, were frequent travelers – having traveled extensively to the East Coast for deep sea fishing and to the Western Plains and mountains. Mrs. Swango was fascinated with the American West and collected publications and Native American items from the Plains, Plateau and Southwest regions.
"The foresight of community-minded individuals like June Swango allows us to continue to enrich lives in Clay, Sullivan and Vigo counties,” said Beth Tevlin, executive director of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. “
A charitable bequest, made through a provision in a will, is a simple, flexible way for individuals to further the work of an agency or organization. As with all gift types to the Community Foundation, a bequest allows individuals to choose which organizations will benefit in perpetuity, according to a foundation news release.
Individuals electing to create charitable bequests often do so to include the community organizations they supported throughout their lifetimes or for causes close to their heart.
