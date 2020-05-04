Vigo County Health Department is now reporting 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 62 active cases as of noon today.

Vigo is one of eight counties in District 7, which saw an increase of five new cases in the daily update posted by the Indiana State Department of Health.

Six deaths have been reported in Vigo County due to the coronavirus pandemic, and 18 deaths have been recorded in District 7. The last death in the district occurred April 25.

Union Health has tested 924 patients with 793 negative results and 88 positive results, according to the Vigo health department website.

Currently, the hospital has 46 patients admitted for COVID-19 symptoms, but 34 have tested negative while four are positive.

The COVID-19 Hotline at 812-238-4871 remains open to answer questions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

At this time, no changes have been made to visitor restrictions at Union Hospital. Screening now includes taking temperatures at the entrances. Visitation will not be permitted for visitors with a temperature over 100 degrees.

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 583 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.

That brings to 20,507 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

While the number of cases has increased, intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, 45.5 percent of ICU beds and 80.5 percent of ventilators were available at hospitals throughout the state.

A total of 1,151 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 19 over the previous day. Another 113 probable deaths have been reported, a decrease of one from Sunday to remove a duplication. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

To date, 113,297 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 108,859 on Sunday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 154. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (46), Carroll (15), Cass (78), Elkhart (13), Hamilton (21), Hendricks (10), Howard (11), Johnson (12), Lake (61), Madison (11), St. Joseph (10), Steuben (15), Tippecanoe (29) and White (14). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

Visit the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov for additional information on cases. The dashboard is updated at noon daily. All cases are listed by county of residence.