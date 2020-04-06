Vigo County now has 23 total cases of COVID-19 infection, according to the Vigo County Health Department’s website.
Twenty-one are active cases, and there have been two deaths.
The update represents six new cases from Saturday.
The state is to update its numbers later this morning (Monday, April 6), and the county updates its site daily as new information becomes available.
As of Sunday, Indiana had reported a total of 4, 411 cases of infection and 127 deaths. A total of 22,652 Hoosiers have been tested.
The state’s coronavirus map is available at https://coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.