On Tuesday, all in-person/traditional middle school students will return to a five-day-per-week schedule, the Vigo County School Corp. announced this afternoon.
Pending continued success limiting COVID-19 spread, all in-person/traditional high school students may return to a five-day-per-week schedule on Monday, Oct. 19. An announcement formalizing this step will be made late next week.
The plan has been developed with the input of the COVID-19 Task Force and the Vigo County Teachers Association, and it depends on continued success limiting spread within schools.
The corporation will continue to require masking, encourage distancing, and use enhanced sanitation measures to protect the community. Athletic events will continue with the current safety measures and reduced capacities.
“Eight weeks of demonstrated success in our own schools and the continued success of large middle and high schools around our state gives us confidence,” said Rob Haworth, superintendent. “Our students and staff are doing a great job masking up in our buildings, and they’re staying home when they’re sick. We will continue to promote these important tactics with our students and staff.”
The district is continuing to discuss with families a return to school for students in the hybrid programs at the elementary and middle school level.
At the elementary level, hybrid will continue for those finding success with the program, but the teacher delivering that program may change based on staffing needs.
At the middle school level, the district is evaluating the program as they discuss the success of the program with families and staff. Special education students will continue to have their needs met through a variety of methods and any changes to their education may require an individual case conference.
The district is also asking families to consider a return to bus transportation to ease congestion at pick-up and drop-off. Currently, few students are using the buses. Families returning to the bus should contact the transportation office to review pickup and drop-off times as those may have changed.
Dashboard update
The school district has updated their COVID-19 Dashboard, available at vigoschools.org.
It shows:
- Nine student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from five last week).
- Five staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (no change from five last week).
- 106 students actively quarantined (up from 84 last week).
- 18 staff actively quarantined (up from 10 last week).
A video featuring Dr. Haworth regarding the dashboard is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5OCtui0ubmA&feature=youtu.be.
Case to report
A staff member at Fuqua Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19. The school district is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.
Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if contacted by the Vigo County Health Department.
