A Vigo County man was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital Monday after an accident involving a riding mower and a truck on Indiana 46 near Riley.
According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, a truck driver lost control of his truck and left the roadway, striking a utility pole and then the riding mower. The man on the mower was thrown off as it was struck, and he was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital "with unknown injuries at this time," Plasse said.
