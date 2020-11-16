Vigo County's 66th death due to COVID-19 is reported in today's update from state health officials.
The death was reported Sunday in a woman age 50 to 59, according to data at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Vigo County has 4,849 cases, an increase of 44, according to today's update. Clay County had 18 new cases for a total of 862 confirmed cases. Parke County has 420 cases. Vermillion County is at 465 cases. Sullivan County has 676 cases.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 5,218 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 256,744 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 4,686 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 26 from the previous day. Another 250 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,952,202 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,938,289 on Sunday. A total of 3,569,955 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
The state Department of Health will offer free drive-thru clinics at the following locations Tuesday-Saturday this week:
Clay County
Clay County Testing
911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Dr., Brazil
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
