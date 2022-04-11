The cause of death for a Vigo County jail inmate is under investigation, but it does not appear to be foul play, according to authorities.
About 10:20 a.m. Sunday, an inmate at the Vigo County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell, according to a news release from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office. Medical personnel were called and CPR was administered.
The inmate, Danny Hicks, 62, was later pronounced deceased. Vigo County detectives were called in for further investigation.
"At this time there appears to be no foul play involved," said Sheriff John Plasse.
An autopsy took place Monday at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, according to Dr. Janie Myers, Vigo County coroner. "We don't have a cause or manner of death yet," she said.
