COVID-19 testing after the death late last week of an inmate who was COVID-19 positive has revealed about 100 cases of the coronavirus inside the jail, Sheriff John Plasse said today.
The sheriff said testing of all inmates and staff, results of which were received today, showed 102 inmates and two staff as positive for COVID-19. Eleven results are still pending.
Inmate Frederick Whitlock, 56, collapsed in his cell Friday morning and later died at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. Sheriff John Plasse said Whitlock was asymptomatic for COVID-19 at the time he collapsed, but he did test positive for the coronavirus when taken to the hospital.
The Vigo County Coroner has not released a determination as to the cause and manner of Whitlock's death, but Coroner Dr. Susan Amos has said it appears to be due to natural causes and not directly related to COVID-19.
In a news release this evening, the sheriff said no inmates have required hospitalization or any treatment beyond the scope of the jail’s medical staff on site.
The sheriff said he has initiated the following plan based on the recommendation of the Indiana State Department of Health and in compliance with directives from the county courts:
• Positive inmates have been segregated in the jail separately from inmates who have tested negative.
• Jail currently is under lockdown for an indefinite period until medical personnel advise that it is safe to resume normal operations.
• Food service has been adjusted consistent with health care recommendations.
• Inmates will have limited access to visitors for a period of at least two weeks.
These steps will be re-evaluated daily based on ongoing testing and recommendations of medical personnel, Plasse wrote.
The sheriff said his has implemented multiple COVID-related protocols since earlier this year based on guidance by medical staff and the state health department.
Detainee testing has occurred on the basis of symptoms. Until this week, no positive tests were reported, Plasse said.
New jail inmates are routinely quarantined for 14 days after admission and prior to transfer into the general jail population. This protocol also was cleared with public health authorities.
Jail employees have been using masks for an extended period of time, and masks have been provided for discretionary use of detainees as of last Friday, the sheriff wrote.
Family members of inmates may direct questions or concerns to the sheriffs office at 812-462-3226, extension 7301.
Editor's note: This story was updated at 6:15 p.m. to include additional information provided in a news release from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
