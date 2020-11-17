In response to increasing COVID-19 cases, Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Hospital in Vigo County facilities are tightening visitation starting Wednesday, Nov. 18, to further protect hospitalized patients and staff from the spread of the virus.
Visitation will not be permitted, with the following exceptions:
• Pediatrics and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) — two visitors permitted.
• Obstetrics and Postpartum — one visitor permitted.
• Surgery — one visitor permitted on the day of the surgery.
• Emergency Room — one visitor permitted in department and one visitor permitted to accompany patient to room upon admission.
• Vulnerable Patients with Special Needs — patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, patients with cognitive impairments including dementia, Down Syndrome, Autism, victims of sexual assault, including an advocate present during a medical forensic exam.
• End of Life — two visitors permitted at a time.
Each patient and visitor that is permitted will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering. If symptoms are present, the visitor will be denied entry.
Patients and visitors are required to wear a mask at all times without exception.
The hospitals, however, say if you have health concerns, it’s important to not delay care and to seek medical attention immediately.
If you have questions or concerns regarding Coronavirus, the COVID-19 Hotline remains open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 812-238-4871.
