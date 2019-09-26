Jury deliberations have begun in the September 2018 homicide of a homeless man near Gilbert Park in Terre Haute.
Clarence Bell Jr., 49, charged with murder, has maintained his innocence in Vigo Superior Court 3.
Bell did not testify, and defense attorney Bradley Banks today argued police presented no substantive evidence that Bell shot 37-year-old Raymond Rose, other than Rose's having multiple negative encounters with Bell.
Rose was found unresponsive early Sept. 12, 2018, near 18th Street and Wabash Avenue and was taken to Union Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed Rose had been shot in the head through his right ear.
Police did not initially investigate the case as a homicide. Banks told the jury police failed to collect fingerprint or DNA evidence, found no murder weapon, and had no credible witnesses.
Judge Sarah Mullican dismissed an obstruction of justice charge filed in the case, saying the prosecution did not present evidence to support such a charge.
