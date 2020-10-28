The three traditional high schools within the Vigo County School Corp. — Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, and West Vigo — will move to an alternating A/B schedule starting Thursday.
Grades K-8 and alternative programs will continue attending school five days per week.
The switch is due to cases transmitted at social events outside of school, causing large numbers of students to be quarantined for 14 days because of close contact, according to a district news release.
An A/B schedule will allow for more distancing in classrooms and cafeterias and reduce quarantines among students, causing less disruption to a student’s education.
“We know the best education we can offer is in-person, five days per week,” said Rob Haworth, superintendent. “We also know, based on the events of the last two weeks, that our five-day-per-week schedule has become more disruptive than our previous A/B schedule.”
The number of VCSC students actively quarantined has more than doubled, from 202 last week to 436 this week. The number of staff quarantined has increased from 55 last week, to 66 this week.
At South Vigo, the number of students and staff actively quarantined as of today is 101. There are four active COVID cases.
Last Wednesday, South Vigo showed two active cases and 19 on active quarantine.
The district will observe one more remote learning Monday on Monday, Nov. 2, allowing high school staff and students to practice with the district’s remote learning tools in the event of full remote learning.
A high school calendar for the rest of the year can be found at vigoschools.org.
High school students attended five days per week starting Tuesday, Oct. 13, after a month of blue and yellow ratings for Vigo County on the state’s color-coded map. Vigo County is orange today for the second week in a row, and the number of daily new cases are the highest since the start of the pandemic.
The district will continue to monitor cases and quarantines in all buildings, especially among staff, to make school-by-school decisions regarding remote learning.
Dashboard update
The Vigo County School Corporation has updated their COVID-19 Dashboard, available at vigoschools.org. Fifteen of the district’s 27 brick and mortar schools have no active cases at this time.
It shows:
-15 student positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from 12 last week)
-16 staff positives with campus contact in the last 14 days (up from 12 last week)
-436 students actively quarantined (up from 202 last week)
-66 staff actively quarantined (up from 55 last week)
The district also released information about active positive cases and active quarantines, information which is used internally and by the COVID-19 Task Force to make decisions. These numbers tally cases and quarantines regardless of whether the person was on campus during their infectious period.
The additional data also shows 8 active cases at the elementary level, 8 active cases at the middle school level, and 7 active cases at the high school level, when combining student and staff cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.