The Vigo County Health Department will be moving the COVID vaccination site back to the Vigo County Annex, 696 S. First St., effective Wednesday, the department stated in a news release.

Indiana COVID-19 vaccination sites The Indiana Department of Health website listing Indiana's COVID-19 vaccination sites with links and information to register to receive a vaccine.

The last day at the Regional location is Tuesday.

"If you are still interested in getting your vaccine, we highly recommend that you do it as soon as possible," said Ashlee Stewart, health educator.