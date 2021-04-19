Vigo vaccinations off to good start

15 minute observation: Robbin Poore, center, a contact tracer with the Vigo County Health Department, checks on a recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine on January 12, 2021 in the Vigo County Annex. There is a 15-minute observation period after the vaccine is injected. 

 Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza

The Vigo County Health Department will be moving the COVID vaccination site back to the Vigo County Annex, 696 S. First St., effective Wednesday, the department stated in a news release.

Indiana COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Indiana Department of Health website listing Indiana's COVID-19 vaccination sites with links and information to register to receive a vaccine.

The last day at the Regional location is Tuesday.

"If you are still interested in getting your vaccine, we highly recommend that you do it as soon as possible," said Ashlee Stewart, health educator.

