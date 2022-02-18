The Vigo County Health Department will host a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Meadows Shopping Center, 2800 Poplar St.
The clinic will take place indoors, outside the Banquet Center, which is located between the Dollar General and Royal Mandarin.
It is open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome, and no appointment is necessary.
The clinic will remain open beyond the given time frame, if necessary.
The clinic will offer Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 & up and Moderna vaccine for ages 18 & up. First, second, and booster doses will be available. If possible, please bring your vaccine card if this is your second or booster dose.
