UPDATED at 3:33 p.m. to include new cases

Discrepancies between COVID-19 numbers reported online by the Vigo County Health Department and the State Department of Health are occurring as updates of data online continue during the coronavirus pandemic.

But public health educator Roni Elder said today the public should rely on the county health department website for the most accurate statistics.

Sign up for news in your inbox! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news HERE.

“The state is counting two cases twice,” Elder said of the number released at 10 a.m. today showing Vigo County has 32 confirmed cases. “We update as we get them on our website.”

The county website was updated to show 31 active cases and two deaths for a total of 33 cases.

By 3 p.m. Wednesday, the website had been updated again to show 33 active cases for a total of 35 cases.

Union Hospital has reported 376 tests performed for COVID-19 as of midday today, Elder said. Not all of those results have been returned.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news here.

Union Hospital has said 251 tests were negative for COVID-19 and 44 were positive. Some of those positive cases are for patients who reside in other counties, but were tested at Union, she said. Not at all cases represent hospitalizations, as some people are well enough to shelter at home.

Elder said it is unclear why the state is reporting only 235 test reports have been reported in Vigo County, when results are known for 295 tests.

The county health office is in daily contact with state health officials to provide updates, she said.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.