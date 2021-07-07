Vigo County now has two cases of COVID-19 B.1.617.2/Delta variant, according to the Vigo County Health Department.
The Delta variant is more transmissible than any other variant to date. "It is critical that individuals get vaccinated to protect against this variant," said Roni Elder, VCSC health department spokeswoman.
Vigo County currently has 45 variant cases.
Alpha/B.1.1.7 - 38
Delta/B.1.617.2 - 2
Gamma/P.1 – 5
To schedule an appointment to get vaccinated call 2-1-1 or go to ourshot.in.gov. The Vigo County Health Department has Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine available.
