Vigo County has its second confirmed case of COVID-19 infection.
The individual was not in the hospital and is in self quarantine, said Joni Wise, administrator of the Vigo County Health Department.
"We will begin a case contact investigation, " Wise said this morning.
The department's website showed the following numbers this morning:
- Total Confirmed Cases in Vigo County: 2
- Total Active Cases in Vigo County: 2
- Total Recovered Cases in Vigo County: 0
- Total Deaths in Vigo County: 0
Confirmed cases included presumptive positive cases.
Vigo County's first confirmed case was reported Thursday evening by Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
Wise said that person is a Terre Haute resident who had not been self-isolating prior to going to the hospital for a test. That person has been self-isolating at home since receiving the positive result, and notification has been made to those who came into contact with the person prior to the positive diagnosis.
For more information from the local health department and other agencies, go to https://www.vigocounty.in.gov/department/index.php?structureid=27
Also today, Greene County reported its first case.
Greene County General Hospital CEO Brenda Reetz announced that case in a briefing on Facebook, which remains viewable on the hospital's Facebook page.
"Our local health department and the Indiana State Department of Health will be conducting the epidemiological survey locally to determine community exposure risk and take appropriate action," Reetz said.
Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health today reported 47 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 126 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
Three Hoosiers have died.
In total, 833 Hoosiers have been tested, including 279 who were tested in the last 24 hours.
The new cases involve residents of Allen (3), Clark (3), Delaware (1), Elkhart (1), Greene (1), Hamilton (5), Hancock (1), Harrison (1), Hendricks (2), Howard (1), Johnson (2), Lake (1), LaPorte (1), Marion (22), Scott (1) and Vigo (1) counties.
The list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/ and is updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence.
This file was updated at 2:20 p.m. Saturday to add information on a confirmed case in Green County.
