Vigo County Commissioners have announced all county offices will be open as usual on Wednesday.
All county offices were closed today due to the snow storm and travel conditions.
It is possible the local travel advisory will move from the Red warning status to the Orange watch status later today.
During a "watch" local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
As of 1:30 p.m. today, ISP Putnamville reports updated activity in the district since the snow started falling includes five accidents with injuries, 25 property damage incidents, 26 slide-offs and 43 assist motorist calls.
While roads are being cleared, surfaces remain slick and travel remains risky, officials said.
