Vigo County food inspections: Aug. 1-5, 2022

Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. — (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
Cackleberries, 303 S. Seventh St. — (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found employees drink without lid on prep table. Found several food items held past date of consumption.
Wings Etc., 4680 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found several food items in toppings cooler on line above 41°F. Found open employee beverage beside 3-bay sink behind bar.
Patty Shack, 667 Wabash Ave. — (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found black debris on soda nozzles. Found several food items in walk-in cooler without date of consumption.
Sunrise Family Restaurant, 2949 S. Fifth St. — (1 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found built up debris on table mounted can opener.
IHOP #5408, 2901 S. Third St. — (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found dumped ice in hand wash sink.
Fazoli’s, 2930 S. Third St. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found built carbon and grease on bread pans and pizza rack.
Long John Silver’s, 2021 Wabash Ave. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found can opener with accumulated debris.
Pizza City, 992 Walnut St. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed several pizza screens encrusted with grease and carbon.
Arby’s #7802, 2155 Lafayette Ave. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Sanitizer in dish machine not measuring at proper concentration for disinfection.
Prairie Creek Country Mark, 15817 Indiana 63 — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several items in prep cooler between 48°F – 52°F. Should be below 41°F.
Sonic, 2110 Ft. Harrison Rd. — (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris inside ice machine.
Rally’s # 9044, 129 S. Third St. — (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Pizza Hut of North Terre Haute, 2001 Lafayette Ave. — (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Park Ave. Diner, 2967 E. Park Ave. — (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
Culver’s of Terre Haute, 5530 New Margaret Dr. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Fox Grocery, 6869 N. Clinton St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
McAlister’s Deli, 3830 U.S. 41 — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Mixing Bowl, 2619 Ft. Harrison — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Red Lobster #0070, 3407 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
McDonald’s, 2900 S. Third St. — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Wendy’s, 3421 S. U.S. Hwy 41 — (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with no violations
The Café, 2723 S. Seventh St.
Casey’s General Store #3767, 9700 U.S. Hwy 40
Five Guys, 5399 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Grandma Vera’s Café & Bakery, 1001 W. National Ave.
Love’s Travel Stop #664, 1730 E. Harlan Drive
Love’s Travel Stop #664 – Hardee’s, 1730 E. Harlan Drive
Marathon Junction, 3000 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2828 S. Third St.
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 3551 S. U.S. Hwy 41
Providence Food Pantry, 701 W. National Ave.
Red Room Cakery, 2619 Ft Harrison Rd.
Saratoga, 431 Wabash Ave.
Scout’s Pizzeria, 677 Wabash Ave.
Subway, 2399 S. Indiana 46
Approved to operate – mobile
Jolly Pines Tree Farm – Ice Cream, 10127 Hutchinson Rd.
