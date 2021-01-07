Vigo County reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 151 new coronavirus cases in today's update from state health officials.

Vigo County now has 9,883 cases and 165 deaths. The most recent deaths were in two men and a woman, all age 70 or older.

Clay County added 37 cases for 1,1996 case total. Vermillion County added 49 cases. Parke County added eight cases. Sullivan County added 17 cases.

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 7,344 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 546,499 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 8,452 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 81 from the previous day. Another 371 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 2,710,638 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,694,585 on Wednesday. A total of 5,950,922 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.