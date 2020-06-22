Vigo County continues to add new cases of COVID-19 according to data released today by the Indiana State Department of Health.

Three new cases have been added for a total of 213 cases counted by the Vigo County Health Department.

ISDH today announced that 277 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 42,633 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, more than 38 percent of ICU beds and more than 81 percent of ventilators are available.

A total of 2,363 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 over the previous day. Another 190 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 418,916 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 411,920 on Sunday.

Any Hoosier seeking COVID-testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms. To find testing locations around the state, visitwww.coronavirus.in.govand click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.