Vigo County's 31st death due to COVID-19 was reported today by state health officials.
Statistics released at www.coronavirus.in.gov show the death occurred Oct. 9 in a man age 80 or older.
Of the Vigo County deaths reported so far, 17 have been in women and 14 have occurred in men.
Ten deaths have occurred in people age 80 and older. Nine deaths have occurred in people age 70 to 79. Six deaths have occurred in people age 60 to 69. The remaining six deaths have been in people age 59 or younger.
However, 24 percent of the positive COVID-19 cases in the county have occurred in people age 20 to 29, and that age group has had only one death.
Vigo County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases since Labor Day weekend, with an additional 100-plus cases being reported during the past weekend.
Today, data from the Indiana State Department of Health shows an additional 36 cases reported in Vigo County for a total of 2,265. Clay County gained six cases. Parke County added seven, and Vermillion County added eight cases.
ISDH today announced that 1,569 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 138,104 the total number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,595 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 27 from the previous day. Another 227 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,503,923 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,495,852 on Monday. A total of 2,376,462 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.