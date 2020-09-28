Vigo County is at 1,878 cases of COVID-19 as of midday Monday, according to the Vigo County Health Department. That is an increase of 46 new cases since Friday.
The Indiana State Department of Health today announced that 879 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 118,322 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,365 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 11 from the previous day. Another 226 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,366,294 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,358,860 on Sunday. A total of 2,029,571 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
