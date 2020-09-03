New cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in west central Indiana, according to data posted today by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Vigo County now has 1,437 cases of COVID-19, the county health department reports.
Clay County added three cases, Vermillion County added five and Sullivan County added two in the daily update posted by ISDH at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Parke County remained at 80 cases reported.
In the eight-county district, which includes Putnam, Owen and Greene counties, the case count rose to 3,090.
Today, ISDH announced that 1,110 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 96,854 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,110 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of four from the previous day. Another 219 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,103,038 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state, up from 1,092,59 on Wednesday.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
