Another 43 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Vigo County, and Sullivan County added 12 new cases, the largest increase for each county in a single day, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Vigo County is now at 586 confirmed cases, up from 543 on Thursday.
Sullivan County is at 103 cases, up from 91 on Thursday.
Parke County added one case. Vermillion County added two cases. Clay County added five cases.
Also in District 7 of west central Indiana, Putnam County added 8 new cases for 286 total, Owen County added one case and Greene county added two cases.
The district now has 1,515 confirmed cases and 60 deaths due to COVID-19.
ISDH today announced that 1,253 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories.
That brings to 72,254 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 2,821 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 over the previous day. Another 202 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of today, nearly 33 percent of ICU beds and nearly 81 percent of ventilators are available across the state.
To date, 817,104 tests for unique individuals have been reported to ISDH, up from 804,345 on Thursday.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
