No new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Vigo County according to the daily updates issued by the Vigo County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health.

Statewide, 31 new deaths are included in today's totals.

Among area counties, Vermillion County shows one additional case for a total of 7 positive patients.

Of the 473 test results in Vigo County reported by the state, 12.7 percent in Vigo County have been positive for COVID-19.

Union Health has tested 655 patients with 557 negative results, 80 positive results. We currently have 50 patients admitted for COVID-19 symptoms but 43 have tested negative and 7 positive.

Happy to report Union now has limited capacity to test specimens on site. These results are available within 23 hours, often sooner.

Locally, the COVID-19 Hotline at 812-238-4871 remains open to answer questions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

ISDH today announced 394 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 12,438 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

The new cases and new tests reported today are lower than expected due to a technology issue and should not be interpreted as a decline in new infections. The additional positive cases not included in today’s report will be captured in the coming days and reflected appropriately.

A total of 661 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 69,470 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 67,264 on Tuesday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 97. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Cass (31), Hamilton (12), Lake (72), Porter (10) and St. Joseph (21). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence.