Vigo County is at high risk for transmission of COVID-19 and will be rated an orange on the state's color coding scale on Wednesday, according to the Vigo County Health Department.
An orange rating "means we have really high transmission [of COVID-19] in Vigo County," said Roni Elder, Vigo County Health Department spokeswoman.
Currently, the county is yellow, which indicates a lower level of COVID spread. The county learned of the change from the Indiana Department of Health.
The scale goes from blue, to yellow, to orange and then red, the most severe.
"We continue to see a high increase of cases per day. Today we have 45 new COVID-19 cases. Please be mindful that COVID-19 is still in our community and spreading," Elder said.
Of the 45 cases, 11 are school age youth.
It is something to be concerned about, Elder said. "Even if you are vaccinated, the CDC recommends you wear a mask when you are in public places in places of high transmission, which Vigo County now is," Elder said.
The state map assigns each county a color based on the average of scores assigned for the number of weekly cases per 100,000 and its seven-day positivity rate.
According to information from the Indiana Department of Health:
• Average cases have increased nine-fold since early July.
• Hospitalizations are the highest since February.
• Child and teen cases jumped 84% from July 22-29.
• Kids now account for 20% of cases nationwide.
• The Delta variant is responsible for 93% of U.S. cases.
• Most people live in substantial or high COVID transmission areas, including the majority of Indiana counties.
On a more positive note, vaccinations are starting to pick up, which is the best way out of the pandemic, according to state officials.
In Indiana:
• The state reported 2,058 new cases on Aug. 6 — the recent uptick is the highest average cases per day since last December.
• The state averaged 1,350 cases per day this past week — five straight weeks of increases.
• The 7-day positivity rate on Aug. 6 was 8.5%, the highest in several months.
• Hospitalizations and deaths are increasing
•Vaccine first doses have increased.
