Vigo County added 88 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 7,946 and one new death for a total of 126, according to the daily update from state health officials.
Vermillion County added two news deaths for a total of 21, and six new cases for a total of 950.
Clay County is at 1,614 cases with 27 deaths.
Parke County is at 1,014 cases with seven deaths.
Sullivan County is at 1,416 cases with 21 deaths.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 5,050 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 430,401 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 6,530 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 35 from the previous day. Another 310 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,435,885 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,423,719 on Sunday. A total of 4,961,368 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.